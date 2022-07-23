Visual approximation
a. Use a graphing utility to sketch the graph of y = coth x and then explain why ∫₅¹⁰ coth x dx ≈ 5.
Visual approximation
a. Use a graphing utility to sketch the graph of y = coth x and then explain why ∫₅¹⁰ coth x dx ≈ 5.
Zero net area Consider the function f(x) = (1 − x)/x
a. Are there numbers 0 < a < 1 such that ∫₁₋ₐ¹⁺ᵃ f(x) dx = 0?
Velocity of falling body Refer to Exercise 95, which gives the position function for a falling body. Use m = 75 kg and k = 0.2.
a. Confirm that the BASE jumper’s velocity t seconds after jumping is v(t) = d'(t) = √(mg/k) tanh (√(kg/m) t).
Terminal velocity Refer to Exercises 95 and 96.
a. Compute a jumper’s terminal velocity, which is defined as lim t → ∞ v(t) = lim t → ∞ √(mg/k) tanh (√(kg/m) t).
Evaluating hyperbolic functions Evaluate each expression without using a calculator or state that the value does not exist. Simplify answers as much as possible.
a. cosh 0
Falling body When an object falling from rest encounters air resistance proportional to the square of its velocity, the distance it falls (in meters) after t seconds is given by d(t) = (m/k) ln (cosh (√(kg/m) t)), where m is the mass of the object in kilograms, g = 9.8 m/s² is the acceleration due to gravity, and k is a physical constant.
a. A BASE jumper (m = 75 kg) leaps from a tall cliff and performs a ten-second delay (she free-falls for 10 s and then opens her chute). How far does she fall in 10 s? Assume k = 0.2.