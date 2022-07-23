61–62. Points of intersection and area
a. Sketch the graphs of the functions f and g and find the x-coordinate of the points at which they intersect.
f(x) = sech x, g(x) = tanh x; the region bounded by the graphs of f, g, and the y-axis
61–62. Points of intersection and area
a. Sketch the graphs of the functions f and g and find the x-coordinate of the points at which they intersect.
f(x) = sech x, g(x) = tanh x; the region bounded by the graphs of f, g, and the y-axis
Chemotherapy In an experimental study at Dartmouth College, mice with tumors were treated with the chemotherapeutic drug Cisplatin. Before treatment, the tumors consisted entirely of clonogenic cells that divide rapidly, causing the tumors to double in size every 2.9 days. Immediately after treatment, 99% of the cells in the tumor became quiescent cells which do not divide and lose 50% of their volume every 5.7 days. For a particular mouse, assume the tumor size is 0.5 cm³ at the time of treatment.
a. Find an exponential decay function V₁(t) that equals the total volume of the quiescent cells in the tumor t days after treatment.
Zero net area Consider the function f(x) = (1 − x)/x
a. Are there numbers 0 < a < 1 such that ∫₁₋ₐ¹⁺ᵃ f(x) dx = 0?
Shallow-water velocity equation
a. Confirm that the linear approximation to ƒ(x) = tanh x at a = 0 is L(x) = x.
A power line is attached at the same height to two utility poles that are separated by a distance of 100 ft; the power line follows the curve ƒ(x) = a cosh x/a. Use the following steps to find the value of a that produces a sag of 10 ft midway between the poles. Use a coordinate system that places the poles at x = ±50.
a. Show that a satisfies the equation cosh 50/a − 1 = 10/a.
Terminal velocity Refer to Exercises 95 and 96.
a. Compute a jumper’s terminal velocity, which is defined as lim t → ∞ v(t) = lim t → ∞ √(mg/k) tanh (√(kg/m) t).