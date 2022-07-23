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Ch. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic FunctionsProblem 7.1.71a
Chapter 7, Problem 7.1.71a

Zero net area Consider the function f(x) = (1 − x)/x
a. Are there numbers 0 < a < 1 such that ∫₁₋ₐ¹⁺ᵃ f(x) dx = 0?

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand the problem: we want to find if there exists a number \( a \) with \( 0 < a < 1 \) such that the definite integral \( \int_{1 - a}^{1 + a} f(x) \, dx = 0 \), where \( f(x) = \frac{1 - x}{x} \).
Rewrite the function \( f(x) \) to simplify integration: \( f(x) = \frac{1}{x} - 1 \). This allows us to split the integral into two simpler integrals.
Set up the integral as \( \int_{1 - a}^{1 + a} \left( \frac{1}{x} - 1 \right) dx = \int_{1 - a}^{1 + a} \frac{1}{x} \, dx - \int_{1 - a}^{1 + a} 1 \, dx \).
Evaluate each integral separately: \( \int \frac{1}{x} \, dx = \ln|x| \) and \( \int 1 \, dx = x \). Substitute the limits \( 1 - a \) and \( 1 + a \) into each result.
Combine the evaluated integrals to form the expression \( \left[ \ln|x| \right]_{1 - a}^{1 + a} - \left[ x \right]_{1 - a}^{1 + a} \). Set this equal to zero and solve the resulting equation for \( a \) in the interval \( (0,1) \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integral and Net Area

The definite integral of a function over an interval represents the net area between the function's graph and the x-axis. Positive areas above the axis add to the integral, while areas below subtract. Understanding how these areas combine is essential to determine when the integral equals zero.
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Definition of the Definite Integral

Behavior of Rational Functions Near Singularities

The function f(x) = (1 - x)/x has a singularity at x = 0, where it is undefined. Analyzing the function's behavior near this point and within the interval around 1 is crucial to evaluate the integral and understand how the function's sign changes affect the net area.
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Intro to Rational Functions

Symmetry and Interval Selection in Integration

Choosing symmetric intervals around a point (here, around x=1) can lead to cancellation of positive and negative areas in the integral. Recognizing how the function behaves on [1 - a, 1 + a] helps determine if there exists an 'a' such that the integral sums to zero.
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Improper Integrals: Infinite Intervals
Related Practice
Textbook Question

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a. Sketch the graphs of the functions f and g and find the x-coordinate of the points at which they intersect.


f(x) = sech x, g(x) = tanh x; the region bounded by the graphs of f, g, and the y-axis

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Chemotherapy In an experimental study at Dartmouth College, mice with tumors were treated with the chemotherapeutic drug Cisplatin. Before treatment, the tumors consisted entirely of clonogenic cells that divide rapidly, causing the tumors to double in size every 2.9 days. Immediately after treatment, 99% of the cells in the tumor became quiescent cells which do not divide and lose 50% of their volume every 5.7 days. For a particular mouse, assume the tumor size is 0.5 cm³ at the time of treatment.

a. Find an exponential decay function V₁(t) that equals the total volume of the quiescent cells in the tumor t days after treatment.

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Textbook Question

Velocity of falling body Refer to Exercise 95, which gives the position function for a falling body. Use m = 75 kg and k = 0.2.


a. Confirm that the BASE jumper’s velocity t seconds after jumping is v(t) = d'(t) = √(mg/k) tanh (√(kg/m) t).

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Textbook Question

Shallow-water velocity equation

a. Confirm that the linear approximation to ƒ(x) = tanh x at a = 0 is L(x) = x.

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Textbook Question

Terminal velocity Refer to Exercises 95 and 96.


a. Compute a jumper’s terminal velocity, which is defined as lim t → ∞ v(t) = lim t → ∞ √(mg/k) tanh (√(kg/m) t).

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Textbook Question

Evaluating hyperbolic functions Evaluate each expression without using a calculator or state that the value does not exist. Simplify answers as much as possible.


a. cosh 0

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