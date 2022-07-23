Visual approximation
a. Use a graphing utility to sketch the graph of y = coth x and then explain why ∫₅¹⁰ coth x dx ≈ 5.
Visual approximation
a. Use a graphing utility to sketch the graph of y = coth x and then explain why ∫₅¹⁰ coth x dx ≈ 5.
ln x is unbounded Use the following argument to show that lim (x → ∞) ln x = ∞ and lim (x → 0⁺) ln x = −∞.
a. Make a sketch of the function f(x) = 1/x on the interval [1, 2]. Explain why the area of the region bounded by y = f(x) and the x-axis on [1, 2] is ln 2.
Evaluating hyperbolic functions Use a calculator to evaluate each expression or state that the value does not exist. Report answers accurate to four decimal places to the right of the decimal point.
a. coth 4
Projection sensitivity
According to the 2014 national population projections published by the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. population is projected to be 334.4 million in 2020 with an estimated growth rate of 0.79%/yr.
a. Based on these figures, find the doubling time and the projected population in 2050. Assume the growth rate remains constant.
Evaluating hyperbolic functions Evaluate each expression without using a calculator or state that the value does not exist. Simplify answers as much as possible.
a. cosh 0
Falling body When an object falling from rest encounters air resistance proportional to the square of its velocity, the distance it falls (in meters) after t seconds is given by d(t) = (m/k) ln (cosh (√(kg/m) t)), where m is the mass of the object in kilograms, g = 9.8 m/s² is the acceleration due to gravity, and k is a physical constant.
a. A BASE jumper (m = 75 kg) leaps from a tall cliff and performs a ten-second delay (she free-falls for 10 s and then opens her chute). How far does she fall in 10 s? Assume k = 0.2.