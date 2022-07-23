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Ch. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic FunctionsProblem 7.1.74a
Chapter 7, Problem 7.1.74a

ln x is unbounded Use the following argument to show that lim (x → ∞) ln x = ∞ and lim (x → 0⁺) ln x = −∞.
a. Make a sketch of the function f(x) = 1/x on the interval [1, 2]. Explain why the area of the region bounded by y = f(x) and the x-axis on [1, 2] is ln 2.

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Step 1: Recall that the natural logarithm function \( \ln x \) can be defined as the integral \( \ln x = \int_1^x \frac{1}{t} \, dt \). This means the value of \( \ln x \) represents the area under the curve \( y = \frac{1}{t} \) from \( t = 1 \) to \( t = x \).
Step 2: Sketch the function \( f(x) = \frac{1}{x} \) on the interval \([1, 2]\). The curve starts at \( f(1) = 1 \) and decreases to \( f(2) = \frac{1}{2} \). The area under this curve between \( x = 1 \) and \( x = 2 \), bounded by the x-axis, corresponds exactly to \( \int_1^2 \frac{1}{x} \, dx = \ln 2 \).
Step 3: Explain that since \( \ln 2 \) is the area under \( y = \frac{1}{x} \) from 1 to 2, this integral interpretation helps us understand the behavior of \( \ln x \) as \( x \) changes. The area grows without bound as \( x \to \infty \), showing \( \lim_{x \to \infty} \ln x = \infty \).
Step 4: Similarly, consider the limit as \( x \to 0^+ \). The integral \( \int_x^1 \frac{1}{t} \, dt = -\ln x \) represents the area under \( y = \frac{1}{t} \) from \( t = x \) to 1. As \( x \) approaches 0 from the right, this area grows without bound, implying \( \ln x \to -\infty \).
Step 5: Summarize that the integral definition of \( \ln x \) as the area under \( y = \frac{1}{x} \) provides a clear geometric interpretation of why \( \ln x \) is unbounded: it increases without limit as \( x \to \infty \) and decreases without limit as \( x \to 0^+ \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Natural Logarithm as an Integral

The natural logarithm function ln(x) can be defined as the integral of 1/t from 1 to x, i.e., ln(x) = ∫₁ˣ (1/t) dt. This integral representation connects the area under the curve y = 1/t to the value of ln(x), providing a geometric interpretation of the logarithm.
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Derivative of the Natural Logarithmic Function

Behavior of the Integral and Limits

As x approaches infinity, the integral ∫₁ˣ (1/t) dt grows without bound, showing that ln(x) → ∞. Conversely, as x approaches 0 from the right, the integral from 1 to x (interpreted properly with limits) tends to negative infinity, demonstrating ln(x) → −∞.
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Cases Where Limits Do Not Exist

Area Under a Curve and Definite Integrals

The area bounded by the curve y = 1/x, the x-axis, and vertical lines x = 1 and x = 2 is given by the definite integral ∫₁² (1/x) dx. This area equals ln(2), illustrating how definite integrals measure accumulated quantities and relate to function values.
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Definition of the Definite Integral
Related Practice
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Textbook Question

Depreciation of equipment A large die-casting machine used to make automobile engine blocks is purchased for \$2.5 million. For tax purposes, the value of the machine can be depreciated by 6.8% of its current value each year.


b. After how many years is the value of the machine 10% of its original value?

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