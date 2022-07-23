Visual approximation
a. Use a graphing utility to sketch the graph of y = coth x and then explain why ∫₅¹⁰ coth x dx ≈ 5.
Visual approximation
a. Use a graphing utility to sketch the graph of y = coth x and then explain why ∫₅¹⁰ coth x dx ≈ 5.
Depreciation of equipment A large die-casting machine used to make automobile engine blocks is purchased for \$2.5 million. For tax purposes, the value of the machine can be depreciated by 6.8% of its current value each year.
a. What is the value of the machine after 10 years?
Evaluating hyperbolic functions Use a calculator to evaluate each expression or state that the value does not exist. Report answers accurate to four decimal places to the right of the decimal point.
a. coth 4
Energy consumption On the first day of the year (t=0), a city uses electricity at a rate of 2000 MW. That rate is projected to increase at a rate of 1.3% per year.
a. Based on these figures, find an exponential growth function for the power (rate of electricity use) for the city.
Projection sensitivity
According to the 2014 national population projections published by the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. population is projected to be 334.4 million in 2020 with an estimated growth rate of 0.79%/yr.
a. Based on these figures, find the doubling time and the projected population in 2050. Assume the growth rate remains constant.
Depreciation of equipment A large die-casting machine used to make automobile engine blocks is purchased for \$2.5 million. For tax purposes, the value of the machine can be depreciated by 6.8% of its current value each year.
b. After how many years is the value of the machine 10% of its original value?