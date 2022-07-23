Visual approximation
a. Use a graphing utility to sketch the graph of y = coth x and then explain why ∫₅¹⁰ coth x dx ≈ 5.
Visual approximation
a. Use a graphing utility to sketch the graph of y = coth x and then explain why ∫₅¹⁰ coth x dx ≈ 5.
Depreciation of equipment A large die-casting machine used to make automobile engine blocks is purchased for \$2.5 million. For tax purposes, the value of the machine can be depreciated by 6.8% of its current value each year.
a. What is the value of the machine after 10 years?
ln x is unbounded Use the following argument to show that lim (x → ∞) ln x = ∞ and lim (x → 0⁺) ln x = −∞.
a. Make a sketch of the function f(x) = 1/x on the interval [1, 2]. Explain why the area of the region bounded by y = f(x) and the x-axis on [1, 2] is ln 2.
Energy consumption On the first day of the year (t=0), a city uses electricity at a rate of 2000 MW. That rate is projected to increase at a rate of 1.3% per year.
a. Based on these figures, find an exponential growth function for the power (rate of electricity use) for the city.
Projection sensitivity
According to the 2014 national population projections published by the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. population is projected to be 334.4 million in 2020 with an estimated growth rate of 0.79%/yr.
a. Based on these figures, find the doubling time and the projected population in 2050. Assume the growth rate remains constant.
Falling body When an object falling from rest encounters air resistance proportional to the square of its velocity, the distance it falls (in meters) after t seconds is given by d(t) = (m/k) ln (cosh (√(kg/m) t)), where m is the mass of the object in kilograms, g = 9.8 m/s² is the acceleration due to gravity, and k is a physical constant.
a. A BASE jumper (m = 75 kg) leaps from a tall cliff and performs a ten-second delay (she free-falls for 10 s and then opens her chute). How far does she fall in 10 s? Assume k = 0.2.