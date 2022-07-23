Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic FunctionsProblem 7.3.78a
Chapter 7, Problem 7.3.78a

Evaluating hyperbolic functions Use a calculator to evaluate each expression or state that the value does not exist. Report answers accurate to four decimal places to the right of the decimal point.
a. coth 4

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of the hyperbolic cotangent function: \(\text{coth}(x) = \frac{\cosh(x)}{\sinh(x)}\).
Express \(\cosh(x)\) and \(\sinh(x)\) in terms of exponential functions: \(\cosh(x) = \frac{e^{x} + e^{-x}}{2}\) and \(\sinh(x) = \frac{e^{x} - e^{-x}}{2}\).
Substitute \(x = 4\) into these expressions to find \(\cosh(4)\) and \(\sinh(4)\).
Calculate the values of \(\cosh(4)\) and \(\sinh(4)\) using a calculator or computational tool.
Divide \(\cosh(4)\) by \(\sinh(4)\) to find \(\text{coth}(4)\) and round the result to four decimal places.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hyperbolic Functions

Hyperbolic functions, such as sinh, cosh, and coth, are analogs of trigonometric functions but based on hyperbolas. The function coth(x) is defined as cosh(x) divided by sinh(x), and it is important to understand their definitions to evaluate expressions correctly.
Recommended video:
5:50
Asymptotes of Hyperbolas

Domain and Existence of Hyperbolic Functions

The domain of hyperbolic functions like coth(x) excludes values where the denominator is zero. Since sinh(x) = 0 at x = 0, coth(x) is undefined there. For x = 4, sinh(4) ≠ 0, so coth(4) exists and can be evaluated.
Recommended video:
5:10
Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph

Using Calculators for Hyperbolic Functions

Modern calculators often have built-in hyperbolic function keys (sinh, cosh, tanh). To find coth(x), compute cosh(x) and sinh(x) separately and divide. Reporting answers to four decimal places requires rounding the calculator output accordingly.
Recommended video:
5:50
Asymptotes of Hyperbolas
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Visual approximation


a. Use a graphing utility to sketch the graph of y = coth x and then explain why ∫₅¹⁰ coth x dx ≈ 5.

42
views
Textbook Question

Depreciation of equipment A large die-casting machine used to make automobile engine blocks is purchased for \$2.5 million. For tax purposes, the value of the machine can be depreciated by 6.8% of its current value each year.


a. What is the value of the machine after 10 years?

26
views
Textbook Question

ln x is unbounded Use the following argument to show that lim (x → ∞) ln x = ∞ and lim (x → 0⁺) ln x = −∞.

a. Make a sketch of the function f(x) = 1/x on the interval [1, 2]. Explain why the area of the region bounded by y = f(x) and the x-axis on [1, 2] is ln 2.

104
views
Textbook Question

Energy consumption On the first day of the year (t=0), a city uses electricity at a rate of 2000 MW. That rate is projected to increase at a rate of 1.3% per year.


a. Based on these figures, find an exponential growth function for the power (rate of electricity use) for the city.

45
views
Textbook Question

Projection sensitivity

According to the 2014 national population projections published by the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. population is projected to be 334.4 million in 2020 with an estimated growth rate of 0.79%/yr.

a. Based on these figures, find the doubling time and the projected population in 2050. Assume the growth rate remains constant.

48
views
Textbook Question

Falling body When an object falling from rest encounters air resistance proportional to the square of its velocity, the distance it falls (in meters) after t seconds is given by d(t) = (m/k) ln (cosh (√(kg/m) t)), where m is the mass of the object in kilograms, g = 9.8 m/s² is the acceleration due to gravity, and k is a physical constant.


a. A BASE jumper (m = 75 kg) leaps from a tall cliff and performs a ten-second delay (she free-falls for 10 s and then opens her chute). How far does she fall in 10 s? Assume k = 0.2.

54
views