61–62. Points of intersection and area
a. Sketch the graphs of the functions f and g and find the x-coordinate of the points at which they intersect.
f(x) = sech x, g(x) = tanh x; the region bounded by the graphs of f, g, and the y-axis
61–62. Points of intersection and area
a. Sketch the graphs of the functions f and g and find the x-coordinate of the points at which they intersect.
f(x) = sech x, g(x) = tanh x; the region bounded by the graphs of f, g, and the y-axis
Zero net area Consider the function f(x) = (1 − x)/x
a. Are there numbers 0 < a < 1 such that ∫₁₋ₐ¹⁺ᵃ f(x) dx = 0?
Velocity of falling body Refer to Exercise 95, which gives the position function for a falling body. Use m = 75 kg and k = 0.2.
a. Confirm that the BASE jumper’s velocity t seconds after jumping is v(t) = d'(t) = √(mg/k) tanh (√(kg/m) t).
A power line is attached at the same height to two utility poles that are separated by a distance of 100 ft; the power line follows the curve ƒ(x) = a cosh x/a. Use the following steps to find the value of a that produces a sag of 10 ft midway between the poles. Use a coordinate system that places the poles at x = ±50.
a. Show that a satisfies the equation cosh 50/a − 1 = 10/a.
Wave velocity Use Exercise 73 to do the following calculations.
a. Find the velocity of a wave where λ = 50 m and d = 20 m.
Terminal velocity Refer to Exercises 95 and 96.
a. Compute a jumper’s terminal velocity, which is defined as lim t → ∞ v(t) = lim t → ∞ √(mg/k) tanh (√(kg/m) t).