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Ch. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic FunctionsProblem 7.3.75a
Chapter 7, Problem 7.3.75a

Shallow-water velocity equation
a. Confirm that the linear approximation to ƒ(x) = tanh x at a = 0 is L(x) = x.

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Recall that the linear approximation (or linearization) of a function \( f(x) \) at a point \( a \) is given by the formula: \[ L(x) = f(a) + f'(a)(x - a) \]
Identify the function and the point of approximation: here, \( f(x) = \tanh x \) and \( a = 0 \).
Calculate \( f(a) = \tanh 0 \). Since \( \tanh 0 = 0 \), this simplifies the linear approximation formula.
Find the derivative of \( f(x) = \tanh x \). Recall that \( \frac{d}{dx} \tanh x = \operatorname{sech}^2 x \).
Evaluate the derivative at \( a = 0 \): \( f'(0) = \operatorname{sech}^2 0 \). Since \( \operatorname{sech} 0 = 1 \), this gives \( f'(0) = 1 \). Substitute these values into the linear approximation formula to get \( L(x) = 0 + 1 \cdot (x - 0) = x \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Linear Approximation (Linearization)

Linear approximation involves approximating a function near a point using the tangent line at that point. It is given by L(x) = f(a) + f'(a)(x - a), which simplifies calculations by replacing complex functions with linear ones close to a. This method is useful for estimating function values near the point a.
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Linearization

Derivative of tanh(x)

The derivative of tanh(x) is sech²(x), which measures the rate of change of tanh(x) at any point x. Evaluating this derivative at a specific point, such as x = 0, is essential for finding the slope of the tangent line used in linear approximation.
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Derivative of the Natural Exponential Function (e^x)

Properties of tanh(x) at x = 0

At x = 0, tanh(0) = 0, and its derivative f'(0) = sech²(0) = 1. These values simplify the linear approximation formula to L(x) = 0 + 1*(x - 0) = x, confirming that near zero, tanh(x) behaves approximately like the identity function.
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Properties of Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

61–62. Points of intersection and area

a. Sketch the graphs of the functions f and g and find the x-coordinate of the points at which they intersect.


f(x) = sech x, g(x) = tanh x; the region bounded by the graphs of f, g, and the y-axis

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Textbook Question

Zero net area Consider the function f(x) = (1 − x)/x

a. Are there numbers 0 < a < 1 such that ∫₁₋ₐ¹⁺ᵃ f(x) dx = 0?

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Textbook Question

Velocity of falling body Refer to Exercise 95, which gives the position function for a falling body. Use m = 75 kg and k = 0.2.


a. Confirm that the BASE jumper’s velocity t seconds after jumping is v(t) = d'(t) = √(mg/k) tanh (√(kg/m) t).

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Textbook Question

A power line is attached at the same height to two utility poles that are separated by a distance of 100 ft; the power line follows the curve ƒ(x) = a cosh x/a. Use the following steps to find the value of a that produces a sag of 10 ft midway between the poles. Use a coordinate system that places the poles at x = ±50.


a. Show that a satisfies the equation cosh 50/a − 1 = 10/a.

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Textbook Question

Wave velocity Use Exercise 73 to do the following calculations.

a. Find the velocity of a wave where λ = 50 m and d = 20 m.

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Textbook Question

Terminal velocity Refer to Exercises 95 and 96.


a. Compute a jumper’s terminal velocity, which is defined as lim t → ∞ v(t) = lim t → ∞ √(mg/k) tanh (√(kg/m) t).

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