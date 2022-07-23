37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫₀⁴ sech²√x / √x dx
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫₀⁴ sech²√x / √x dx
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ dx/(8 – x²), x > 2√2
"General relative growth rates Define the relative growth rate of the function f over the time interval T to be the relative change in f over an interval of length T:
R_T = [f(t + T) − f(t)] / f(t)
Show that for the exponential function y(t) = y₀ e^{kt}, the relative growth rate R_T, for fixed T, is constant for all t."
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫₂₅²²⁵ dx / (x² + 25x) (Hint: √(x² + 25x) = √x √(x + 25).)
63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₋₂² dt/(t² – 9)
Suppose a quantity described by the function y(t) = y₀eᵏᵗ, where t is measured in years, has a doubling time of 20 years. Find the rate constant k.