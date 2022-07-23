Textbook Question
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫₀⁴ sech²√x / √x dx
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37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫₀⁴ sech²√x / √x dx
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ eˣ/(36 – e²ˣ), x < ln 6
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ dx/(8 – x²), x > 2√2
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫₂₅²²⁵ dx / (x² + 25x) (Hint: √(x² + 25x) = √x √(x + 25).)
63–68. Definite integrals Evaluate the following definite integrals. Use Theorem 7.7 to express your answer in terms of logarithms.
∫₋₂² dt/(t² – 9)
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₁² (1 + ln x) x^x dx