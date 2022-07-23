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Ch. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic FunctionsProblem 7.1.1
Chapter 7, Problem 7.1.1

What are the domain and range of ln x?

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Understand the function: The natural logarithm function, ln(x), is defined as the logarithm to the base e, where e is approximately 2.718. It is only defined for positive values of x.
Determine the domain: The domain of ln(x) consists of all x-values for which the function is defined. Since ln(x) is undefined for x ≤ 0, the domain is (0, ∞).
Analyze the behavior of ln(x): As x approaches 0 from the right (x → 0⁺), ln(x) decreases without bound, approaching negative infinity. As x increases (x → ∞), ln(x) increases without bound.
Determine the range: Based on the behavior of ln(x), the range includes all real numbers because the function can output any value from negative infinity to positive infinity. Thus, the range is (-∞, ∞).
Summarize the domain and range: The domain of ln(x) is (0, ∞), and the range is (-∞, ∞). These properties are fundamental to understanding the natural logarithm function.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Natural Logarithm Function

The natural logarithm function, denoted as ln(x), is the logarithm to the base e, where e is approximately 2.71828. It is defined for positive real numbers and is the inverse of the exponential function e^x. Understanding this function is crucial for determining its domain and range.
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Derivative of the Natural Logarithmic Function

Domain of a Function

The domain of a function refers to the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For the natural logarithm function ln(x), the domain is limited to positive real numbers, meaning x must be greater than zero, as ln(x) is undefined for x ≤ 0.
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Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph

Range of a Function

The range of a function is the set of all possible output values (y-values) that the function can produce. For the natural logarithm function ln(x), the range is all real numbers, as ln(x) can take any value from negative infinity to positive infinity as x approaches zero from the right and increases without bound.
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Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph
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