What are the domain and range of ln x?
Critical points Find the critical points of the function ƒ(x) = sinh² x cosh x.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Hyperbolic Functions
Critical Points
Product and Chain Rule in Differentiation
22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = csch⁻¹(2/x)
Sketch the graphs of y = cosh x, y = sinh x, and y = tanh x (include asymptotes), and state whether each function is even, odd, or neither.
Solid of revolution Compute the volume of the solid of revolution that results when the region in Exercise 85 is revolved about the x-axis.
After the introduction of foxes on an island, the number of rabbits on the island decreases by 4.5% per month. If y(t) equals the number of rabbits on the island t months after foxes were introduced, find the rate constant k for the exponential decay function y(t) = y₀eᵏᵗ.
15–20. Designing exponential growth functions Complete the following steps for the given situation.
a. Find the rate constant k and use it to devise an exponential growth function that fits the given data.
b. Answer the accompanying question.
Rising costs Between 2010 and 2016, the average rate of inflation was about 1.6%/yr. If a cart of groceries cost \$100 in 2010, what will it cost in 2025, assuming the rate of inflation remains constant at 1.6%?