79–82. {Use of Tech} Double table look-up The following integrals may require more than one table look-up. Evaluate the integrals using a table of integrals, and then check your answer with a computer algebra system.
79. ∫ x sin⁻¹(2x) dx
79–82. {Use of Tech} Double table look-up The following integrals may require more than one table look-up. Evaluate the integrals using a table of integrals, and then check your answer with a computer algebra system.
79. ∫ x sin⁻¹(2x) dx
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
32. ∫ from 0 to 2 of x / (x² + 4x + 8) dx
74. A secant reduction formula
Prove that for positive integers n ≠ 1,
∫ secⁿ x dx = (secⁿ⁻² x tan x)/(n − 1) + (n − 2)/(n − 1) ∫ secⁿ⁻² x dx.
(Hint: Integrate by parts with u = secⁿ⁻² x and dv = sec² x dx.)
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
59. ∫ from 0 to π/2 of √(1 - cos2x) dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
56. ∫ from π to 3π/2 sin2x e^(sin²x) dx
70. Different methods Let I=∫(x+2)/(x+4)dx.
b. Evaluate I without performing long division on the integrand.