Half-Angle Identities

Half-angle identities are trigonometric identities that express the sine and cosine of half an angle in terms of the sine and cosine of the full angle. They are derived from the double angle formulas and are particularly useful in integration and simplifying trigonometric expressions. The identities are: sin²(x/2) = (1 - cos(x))/2 and cos²(x/2) = (1 + cos(x))/2.