Textbook Question
1. State the half-angle identities used to integrate sin²x and cos²x.
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1. State the half-angle identities used to integrate sin²x and cos²x.
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
50. ∫ (from 0 to 9) 1/(x - 1)¹ᐟ³ dx
74. A secant reduction formula
Prove that for positive integers n ≠ 1,
∫ secⁿ x dx = (secⁿ⁻² x tan x)/(n − 1) + (n − 2)/(n − 1) ∫ secⁿ⁻² x dx.
(Hint: Integrate by parts with u = secⁿ⁻² x and dv = sec² x dx.)
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
59. ∫ from 0 to π/2 of √(1 - cos2x) dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
56. ∫ from π to 3π/2 sin2x e^(sin²x) dx
70. Different methods Let I=∫(x+2)/(x+4)dx.
b. Evaluate I without performing long division on the integrand.