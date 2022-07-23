Textbook Question
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
54. ∫ (z + 1)/[z(z² + 4)] dz
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23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
54. ∫ (z + 1)/[z(z² + 4)] dz
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
41. ∫₋₁¹ x/(x + 3)² dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
10. ∫ (from 0 to ∞) e⁻²ˣ dx
1. State the half-angle identities used to integrate sin²x and cos²x.
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
56. ∫ from π to 3π/2 sin2x e^(sin²x) dx
70. Different methods Let I=∫(x+2)/(x+4)dx.
b. Evaluate I without performing long division on the integrand.