9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
47. ∫ (csc⁴x)/(cot²x) dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
47. ∫ (csc⁴x)/(cot²x) dx
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
32. ∫ (4x - 2)/(x³ - x) dx
Choosing an integration strategy Identify a technique of integration for evaluating the following integrals. If necessary, explain how to first simplify the integrand before applying the suggested technique of integration. You do not need to evaluate the integrals.
∫ (1 + tan x) sec²x dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
15. ∫ sin³x cos²x dx
63. Average Lifetime The average time until a computer chip fails (see Exercise 62) is 0.00005 ∫(from 0 to ∞) t e^(-0.00005t) dt. Find this value.
17-22. Give the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions.
20. (x² - 4x + 11) / ((x - 3)(x - 1)(x + 1))