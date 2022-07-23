9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
17. ∫ x · 3x dx
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
17. ∫ x · 3x dx
102–106. Laplace transforms A powerful tool in solving problems in engineering and physics is the Laplace transform. Given a function f(t), the Laplace transform is a new function F(s) defined by F(s) = ∫[0 to ∞] e^(-st) f(t) dt, where we assume s is a positive real number. For example, to find the Laplace transform of f(t) = e^(-t), the following improper integral is evaluated using integration by parts:
F(s) = ∫[0 to ∞] e^(-st) e^(-t) dt = ∫[0 to ∞] e^(-(s+1)t) dt = 1/(s+1).
Verify the following Laplace transforms, where a is a real number.
104. f(t) = t → F(s) = 1/s²
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
32. ∫ (4x - 2)/(x³ - x) dx
Choosing an integration strategy Identify a technique of integration for evaluating the following integrals. If necessary, explain how to first simplify the integrand before applying the suggested technique of integration. You do not need to evaluate the integrals.
∫ (1 + tan x) sec²x dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
15. ∫ sin³x cos²x dx
63. Average Lifetime The average time until a computer chip fails (see Exercise 62) is 0.00005 ∫(from 0 to ∞) t e^(-0.00005t) dt. Find this value.