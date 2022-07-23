9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
47. ∫ (csc⁴x)/(cot²x) dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
47. ∫ (csc⁴x)/(cot²x) dx
102–106. Laplace transforms A powerful tool in solving problems in engineering and physics is the Laplace transform. Given a function f(t), the Laplace transform is a new function F(s) defined by F(s) = ∫[0 to ∞] e^(-st) f(t) dt, where we assume s is a positive real number. For example, to find the Laplace transform of f(t) = e^(-t), the following improper integral is evaluated using integration by parts:
F(s) = ∫[0 to ∞] e^(-st) e^(-t) dt = ∫[0 to ∞] e^(-(s+1)t) dt = 1/(s+1).
Verify the following Laplace transforms, where a is a real number.
104. f(t) = t → F(s) = 1/s²
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
15. ∫ sin³x cos²x dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
53. ∫ from 0 to π/4 of sec⁴θ dθ
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
38. ∫₀⁵ 2/(x² - 4x - 32) dx
17-22. Give the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions.
20. (x² - 4x + 11) / ((x - 3)(x - 1)(x + 1))