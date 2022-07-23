2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
25. ∫ (from -3/2 to -1) dx/(4x² + 12x + 10)
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
25. ∫ (from -3/2 to -1) dx/(4x² + 12x + 10)
122. Comparing areas The region R₁ is bounded by the graph of y = tan(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π/3].
The region R₂ is bounded by the graph of y = sec(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π/6]. Which region has the greater area?
95–98. {Use of Tech} Numerical integration Estimate the following integrals using the Midpoint Rule M(n), the Trapezoidal Rule T(n), and Simpson’s Rule S(n) for the given values of n.
96. ∫ (from 1 to 3) dx/(x³ + x + 1); n = 4
118. Two worthy integrals
b. Let f be any positive continuous function on the interval [0, π/2]. Evaluate
∫ from 0 to π/2 of [f(cos x) / (f(cos x) + f(sin x))] dx.
(Hint: Use the identity cos(π/2 − x) = sin x.)
(Source: Mathematics Magazine 81, 2, Apr 2008)
120. Equal volumes
a. Let R be the region bounded by the graph of f(x) = x^(-p) and the x-axis, for x ≥ 1. Let V₁ and V₂ be the volumes of the solids generated when R is revolved about the x-axis and the y-axis, respectively, if they exist. For what values of p (if any) is V₁ = V₂?
b. Repeat part (a) on the interval [0, 1].
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
57. ∫ (from 0 to √3/2) 4/(9 + 4x²) dx