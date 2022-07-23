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Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.R.120
Chapter 8, Problem 8.R.120

120. Equal volumes
a. Let R be the region bounded by the graph of f(x) = x^(-p) and the x-axis, for x ≥ 1. Let V₁ and V₂ be the volumes of the solids generated when R is revolved about the x-axis and the y-axis, respectively, if they exist. For what values of p (if any) is V₁ = V₂?
b. Repeat part (a) on the interval [0, 1].

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the region R bounded by the curve \(f(x) = x^{-p}\) and the x-axis for \(x \geq 1\) (part a) or \(x \in [0,1]\) (part b). This means the region lies between the curve and the x-axis over the specified interval.
Express the volume \(V_1\) generated by revolving R about the x-axis using the disk/washer method. The formula is: \[V_1 = \pi \int_a^b [f(x)]^2 \, dx = \pi \int_a^b x^{-2p} \, dx,\] where \([a,b]\) is the interval of integration (either \([1, \infty)\) for part a or \([0,1]\) for part b).
Express the volume \(V_2\) generated by revolving R about the y-axis using the shell method. The formula is: \[V_2 = 2\pi \int_a^b x \cdot f(x) \, dx = 2\pi \int_a^b x \cdot x^{-p} \, dx = 2\pi \int_a^b x^{1-p} \, dx,\] with the same interval \([a,b]\) as above.
Determine the conditions on \(p\) for which both \(V_1\) and \(V_2\) converge (i.e., the integrals are finite). This involves analyzing the improper integrals if the interval is infinite or near zero, and using the convergence criteria for integrals of the form \(\int x^m \, dx\).
Set the expressions for \(V_1\) and \(V_2\) equal to each other and solve for \(p\). This will involve evaluating the integrals symbolically (without computing the final numeric values), then equating the results and isolating \(p\) to find the values where \(V_1 = V_2\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Volumes of Solids of Revolution

This concept involves finding the volume generated when a region is revolved around an axis. The volume can be computed using methods like the disk/washer method (for revolution about the x-axis) or the shell method (often used for revolution about the y-axis). Understanding how to set up and evaluate these integrals is essential for comparing volumes V₁ and V₂.
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Finding Volume Using Disks

Improper Integrals and Convergence

Since the region involves functions like f(x) = x^(-p) over infinite or boundary intervals, the integrals for volume may be improper. Determining for which values of p these integrals converge (exist) is crucial. This involves analyzing the behavior of the integrand near infinity or zero to ensure the volume is finite.
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Improper Integrals: Infinite Intervals

Function Behavior and Parameter Dependence

The function f(x) = x^(-p) changes shape depending on p, affecting the region R and the resulting volumes. Understanding how p influences the function's decay or growth helps determine when V₁ equals V₂. This requires comparing integrals with p as a parameter and solving for p values that satisfy the equality.
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Eliminating the Parameter
Related Practice
Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

25. ∫ (from -3/2 to -1) dx/(4x² + 12x + 10)

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Textbook Question

122. Comparing areas The region R₁ is bounded by the graph of y = tan(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π/3].

The region R₂ is bounded by the graph of y = sec(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π/6]. Which region has the greater area?

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Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

63. ∫ dx/(x² - 2x - 15)

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Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

6. ∫ (2 − sin 2θ)/cos² 2θ dθ

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Textbook Question

118. Two worthy integrals

b. Let f be any positive continuous function on the interval [0, π/2]. Evaluate

∫ from 0 to π/2 of [f(cos x) / (f(cos x) + f(sin x))] dx.

(Hint: Use the identity cos(π/2 − x) = sin x.)


(Source: Mathematics Magazine 81, 2, Apr 2008)

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Textbook Question

119. {Use of Tech} Comparing volumes Let R be the region bounded by y = ln(x), the x-axis, and the line x = a, where a > 1.

b. Find the volume V₂(a) of the solid generated when R is revolved about the y-axis (as a function of a).

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