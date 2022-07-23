2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
25. ∫ (from -3/2 to -1) dx/(4x² + 12x + 10)
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
25. ∫ (from -3/2 to -1) dx/(4x² + 12x + 10)
122. Comparing areas The region R₁ is bounded by the graph of y = tan(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π/3].
The region R₂ is bounded by the graph of y = sec(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π/6]. Which region has the greater area?
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
63. ∫ dx/(x² - 2x - 15)
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
6. ∫ (2 − sin 2θ)/cos² 2θ dθ
118. Two worthy integrals
b. Let f be any positive continuous function on the interval [0, π/2]. Evaluate
∫ from 0 to π/2 of [f(cos x) / (f(cos x) + f(sin x))] dx.
(Hint: Use the identity cos(π/2 − x) = sin x.)
(Source: Mathematics Magazine 81, 2, Apr 2008)
119. {Use of Tech} Comparing volumes Let R be the region bounded by y = ln(x), the x-axis, and the line x = a, where a > 1.
b. Find the volume V₂(a) of the solid generated when R is revolved about the y-axis (as a function of a).