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Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.R.57
Chapter 8, Problem 8.R.57

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
57. ∫ (from 0 to √3/2) 4/(9 + 4x²) dx

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Step 1: Recognize the integral's form. The integrand resembles the formula for the derivative of the arctangent function: \( \frac{1}{a^2 + x^2} \). Specifically, \( \int \frac{1}{a^2 + x^2} dx = \frac{1}{a} \arctan\left(\frac{x}{a}\right) + C \). Here, the denominator is \( 9 + 4x^2 \), which can be rewritten as \( (3)^2 + (2x)^2 \).
Step 2: Factor out constants to simplify the integral. Rewrite the integrand as \( \frac{4}{9 + 4x^2} = \frac{4}{(3)^2 + (2x)^2} \). Factor out \( 4 \) from the numerator and denominator: \( \int \frac{4}{(3)^2 + (2x)^2} dx = 4 \int \frac{1}{(3)^2 + (2x)^2} dx \).
Step 3: Perform a substitution to simplify further. Let \( u = 2x \), so \( du = 2 dx \). This substitution transforms the integral into \( 4 \int \frac{1}{(3)^2 + u^2} \cdot \frac{du}{2} \), which simplifies to \( 2 \int \frac{1}{(3)^2 + u^2} du \).
Step 4: Apply the arctangent formula. Using \( \int \frac{1}{a^2 + u^2} du = \frac{1}{a} \arctan\left(\frac{u}{a}\right) + C \), where \( a = 3 \), the integral becomes \( 2 \cdot \frac{1}{3} \arctan\left(\frac{u}{3}\right) + C \), or \( \frac{2}{3} \arctan\left(\frac{u}{3}\right) + C \).
Step 5: Substitute back \( u = 2x \) and evaluate the definite integral. Replace \( u \) with \( 2x \) to get \( \frac{2}{3} \arctan\left(\frac{2x}{3}\right) \). Evaluate this expression at the bounds \( x = 0 \) and \( x = \frac{\sqrt{3}}{2} \) to find the final result.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definite Integrals

A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve between two specified limits. It is denoted as ∫ from a to b f(x) dx, where 'a' and 'b' are the lower and upper limits, respectively. The result of a definite integral is a numerical value that quantifies the accumulation of the function's values over the interval [a, b].
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Integration Techniques

Integration techniques are methods used to evaluate integrals that may not be solvable by basic antiderivatives. Common techniques include substitution, integration by parts, and trigonometric substitution. Understanding these methods is crucial for simplifying complex integrals into forms that can be easily evaluated.
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Trigonometric Substitution

Trigonometric substitution is a technique used to simplify integrals involving square roots or quadratic expressions by substituting a variable with a trigonometric function. For example, in integrals involving the form √(a² - x²), one might use x = a sin(θ). This method transforms the integral into a trigonometric form that is often easier to evaluate.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

25. ∫ (from -3/2 to -1) dx/(4x² + 12x + 10)

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Textbook Question

122. Comparing areas The region R₁ is bounded by the graph of y = tan(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π/3].

The region R₂ is bounded by the graph of y = sec(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π/6]. Which region has the greater area?

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Textbook Question

82-88. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or show that the integral diverges.

86. ∫ (from -∞ to ∞) x³/(1 + x⁸) dx

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Textbook Question

95–98. {Use of Tech} Numerical integration Estimate the following integrals using the Midpoint Rule M(n), the Trapezoidal Rule T(n), and Simpson’s Rule S(n) for the given values of n.

96. ∫ (from 1 to 3) dx/(x³ + x + 1); n = 4

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Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

40. ∫ (x² - 4)/(x + 4) dx

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Textbook Question

119. {Use of Tech} Comparing volumes Let R be the region bounded by y = ln(x), the x-axis, and the line x = a, where a > 1.

b. Find the volume V₂(a) of the solid generated when R is revolved about the y-axis (as a function of a).

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