109. Average velocity Find the average velocity of a projectile whose velocity over the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ π is given by
v(t) = 10 * sin(3t).
109. Average velocity Find the average velocity of a projectile whose velocity over the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ π is given by
v(t) = 10 * sin(3t).
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
25. ∫ (from -3/2 to -1) dx/(4x² + 12x + 10)
82-88. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or show that the integral diverges.
86. ∫ (from -∞ to ∞) x³/(1 + x⁸) dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
40. ∫ (x² - 4)/(x + 4) dx
119. {Use of Tech} Comparing volumes Let R be the region bounded by y = ln(x), the x-axis, and the line x = a, where a > 1.
b. Find the volume V₂(a) of the solid generated when R is revolved about the y-axis (as a function of a).
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
57. ∫ (from 0 to √3/2) 4/(9 + 4x²) dx