Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.RE.6
Chapter 8, Problem 8.RE.6

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
6. ∫ (2 − sin 2θ)/cos² 2θ dθ

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the integral by separating the terms in the numerator: ∫ (2 - sin(2θ)) / cos²(2θ) dθ = ∫ (2 / cos²(2θ)) dθ - ∫ (sin(2θ) / cos²(2θ)) dθ.
For the first term, recognize that 2 / cos²(2θ) can be rewritten using the secant function: 2 / cos²(2θ) = 2 sec²(2θ). The integral of sec²(x) is a standard result, so ∫ 2 sec²(2θ) dθ = (1/2) tan(2θ) + C.
For the second term, rewrite sin(2θ) / cos²(2θ) as (sin(2θ) / cos(2θ)) * (1 / cos(2θ)). Notice that (sin(2θ) / cos(2θ)) is equivalent to tan(2θ), and 1 / cos(2θ) is sec(2θ). Thus, the term becomes ∫ tan(2θ) sec(2θ) dθ.
To integrate ∫ tan(2θ) sec(2θ) dθ, use the substitution u = cos(2θ), which implies du = -2 sin(2θ) dθ. Rewrite the integral in terms of u and solve.
Combine the results of the two integrals, simplify, and include the constant of integration, C, to express the final solution.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration Techniques

Integration techniques are methods used to find the integral of a function. Common techniques include substitution, integration by parts, and partial fraction decomposition. Understanding these methods is crucial for evaluating complex integrals, as they allow for simplification and manipulation of the integrand to make integration feasible.
Recommended video:
06:18
Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that hold true for all values of the variables. Key identities, such as the Pythagorean identities and angle sum formulas, can simplify integrals involving trigonometric functions. Recognizing and applying these identities is essential for transforming the integrand into a more manageable form.
Recommended video:
7:17
Verifying Trig Equations as Identities

Substitution Method

The substitution method is a technique used in integration where a new variable is introduced to simplify the integral. By substituting a part of the integrand with a single variable, the integral can often be transformed into a standard form that is easier to evaluate. This method is particularly useful when dealing with composite functions or when the integrand contains a function and its derivative.
Recommended video:
07:33
Euler's Method
Related Practice
Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

63. ∫ dx/(x² - 2x - 15)

34
views
Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

22. ∫ tan³ 5θ dθ

79
views
Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

51. ∫ (from 0 to π/4) sin⁵(4θ) dθ

62
views
Textbook Question

118. Two worthy integrals

b. Let f be any positive continuous function on the interval [0, π/2]. Evaluate

∫ from 0 to π/2 of [f(cos x) / (f(cos x) + f(sin x))] dx.

(Hint: Use the identity cos(π/2 − x) = sin x.)


(Source: Mathematics Magazine 81, 2, Apr 2008)

125
views
Textbook Question

120. Equal volumes

a. Let R be the region bounded by the graph of f(x) = x^(-p) and the x-axis, for x ≥ 1. Let V₁ and V₂ be the volumes of the solids generated when R is revolved about the x-axis and the y-axis, respectively, if they exist. For what values of p (if any) is V₁ = V₂?

b. Repeat part (a) on the interval [0, 1].

75
views
Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

32. ∫ csc²(6x) cot(6x) dx

72
views