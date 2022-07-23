Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.RE.51
Chapter 8, Problem 8.RE.51

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
51. ∫ (from 0 to π/4) sin⁵(4θ) dθ

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral involves a power of sine, specifically sin⁵(4θ). To simplify, use the power-reduction formula for sine: sin²(x) = (1 - cos(2x))/2. This will help break down the higher power of sine into manageable terms.
Step 2: Rewrite sin⁵(4θ) as (sin²(4θ))² * sin(4θ). Substitute the power-reduction formula for sin²(4θ), which becomes ((1 - cos(8θ))/2)² * sin(4θ). Expand this expression to prepare for integration.
Step 3: Expand ((1 - cos(8θ))/2)², which results in (1/4)(1 - 2cos(8θ) + cos²(8θ)). Replace cos²(8θ) using the power-reduction formula: cos²(x) = (1 + cos(2x))/2. This substitution simplifies the expression further.
Step 4: After substitution, the integral becomes a sum of terms involving sin(4θ), cos(8θ), and cos(16θ). Split the integral into separate parts for each term, and use standard integration techniques for trigonometric functions. For example, ∫sin(kθ)dθ = -(1/k)cos(kθ) and ∫cos(kθ)dθ = (1/k)sin(kθ).
Step 5: Evaluate each term of the integral from 0 to π/4. Substitute the limits of integration into the antiderivative expressions obtained in the previous step. Simplify the results to complete the evaluation of the integral.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration Techniques

Integration techniques are methods used to find the integral of a function. Common techniques include substitution, integration by parts, and trigonometric identities. Understanding these methods is crucial for evaluating complex integrals, especially those involving powers of trigonometric functions, as seen in the given integral.
Recommended video:
06:18
Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations that relate the angles and sides of triangles, and they can simplify the integration process. For example, identities like sin²(θ) + cos²(θ) = 1 can help rewrite higher powers of sine and cosine functions. Recognizing and applying these identities is essential for transforming the integrand into a more manageable form.
Recommended video:
7:17
Verifying Trig Equations as Identities

Definite Integrals

A definite integral calculates the area under a curve between two specified limits. It is represented as ∫ from a to b f(x) dx, where 'a' and 'b' are the bounds of integration. Understanding how to evaluate definite integrals, including applying the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus, is necessary for solving the integral in the question.
Recommended video:
05:43
Definition of the Definite Integral
Related Practice
Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

29. ∫ cos⁴ x/sin⁶ x dx

159
views
Textbook Question

66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.

71. Let f(x) = √(sin x).

a. Find a Simpson's Rule approximation to the integral from 1 to 2 of √(sin x) dx using n = 20 subintervals.

59
views
Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

22. ∫ tan³ 5θ dθ

79
views
Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

6. ∫ (2 − sin 2θ)/cos² 2θ dθ

72
views
Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

48. ∫ sin(3x) cos⁶(3x) dx

98
views
Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

32. ∫ csc²(6x) cot(6x) dx

72
views