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Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.RE.22
Chapter 8, Problem 8.RE.22

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
22. ∫ tan³ 5θ dθ

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1
Rewrite the integral by separating the tangent function into a product of tan²(5θ) and tan(5θ): ∫ tan³(5θ) dθ = ∫ tan²(5θ) tan(5θ) dθ.
Use the trigonometric identity tan²(x) = sec²(x) - 1 to rewrite tan²(5θ): ∫ tan²(5θ) tan(5θ) dθ = ∫ (sec²(5θ) - 1) tan(5θ) dθ.
Let u = sec(5θ), so that du = 5 sec(5θ) tan(5θ) dθ. Solve for tan(5θ) dθ in terms of du: tan(5θ) dθ = (1/5) du.
Substitute u = sec(5θ) and tan(5θ) dθ = (1/5) du into the integral: ∫ (sec²(5θ) - 1) tan(5θ) dθ = (1/5) ∫ (u² - 1) du.
Integrate (u² - 1) with respect to u: (1/5) ∫ (u² - 1) du = (1/5) [(u³/3) - u] + C. Finally, substitute back u = sec(5θ) to express the result in terms of θ.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration Techniques

Integration techniques are methods used to find the integral of a function. Common techniques include substitution, integration by parts, and trigonometric identities. Understanding these methods is crucial for solving complex integrals, as they allow for the simplification of the integrand into a more manageable form.
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Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations that relate the angles and sides of triangles through sine, cosine, tangent, and their reciprocals. These identities, such as the Pythagorean identity and angle sum formulas, are essential for simplifying integrals involving trigonometric functions, like tan³(5θ), making them easier to integrate.
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Substitution Method

The substitution method is a technique used in integration where a new variable is introduced to simplify the integral. By substituting a part of the integrand with a single variable, the integral can often be transformed into a standard form that is easier to evaluate. This method is particularly useful when dealing with composite functions or complicated expressions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

63. ∫ dx/(x² - 2x - 15)

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Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

29. ∫ cos⁴ x/sin⁶ x dx

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Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

6. ∫ (2 − sin 2θ)/cos² 2θ dθ

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Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

51. ∫ (from 0 to π/4) sin⁵(4θ) dθ

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Textbook Question

118. Two worthy integrals

b. Let f be any positive continuous function on the interval [0, π/2]. Evaluate

∫ from 0 to π/2 of [f(cos x) / (f(cos x) + f(sin x))] dx.

(Hint: Use the identity cos(π/2 − x) = sin x.)


(Source: Mathematics Magazine 81, 2, Apr 2008)

125
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Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

32. ∫ csc²(6x) cot(6x) dx

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