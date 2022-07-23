62. Electronic Chips Suppose the probability that a particular computer chip fails after a hours of operation is 0.00005 ∫(from a to ∞) e^(-0.00005t) dt.
a. Find the probability that the computer chip fails after 15,000 hr of operation.
62. Electronic Chips Suppose the probability that a particular computer chip fails after a hours of operation is 0.00005 ∫(from a to ∞) e^(-0.00005t) dt.
a. Find the probability that the computer chip fails after 15,000 hr of operation.
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
71. Let f(x) = √(sin x).
a. Find a Simpson's Rule approximation to the integral from 1 to 2 of √(sin x) dx using n = 20 subintervals.
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
22. ∫ tan³ 5θ dθ
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
51. ∫ (from 0 to π/4) sin⁵(4θ) dθ
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
48. ∫ sin(3x) cos⁶(3x) dx
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
32. ∫ csc²(6x) cot(6x) dx