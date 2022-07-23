Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.RE.29
Chapter 8, Problem 8.RE.29

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
29. ∫ cos⁴ x/sin⁶ x dx

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral involves powers of trigonometric functions. Rewrite the integrand using trigonometric identities to simplify the expression. For example, use the identity sin²x + cos²x = 1 if applicable.
Step 2: Break the integrand into separate terms or rewrite it in terms of a single trigonometric function. For instance, express cos⁴x as (cos²x)² and sin⁶x as (sin²x)³.
Step 3: Use substitution to simplify the integral. Let u = sinx, which implies du = cosx dx. Rewrite the integral in terms of u.
Step 4: After substitution, simplify the resulting integral. You may need to expand or factor terms to make the integration process easier. For example, the integral might involve powers of u that can be integrated directly.
Step 5: Once the integral is evaluated in terms of u, substitute back u = sinx to express the solution in terms of x. Simplify the final expression if necessary.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration Techniques

Integration techniques are methods used to find the integral of a function. Common techniques include substitution, integration by parts, and trigonometric identities. Understanding these methods is crucial for simplifying complex integrals, such as those involving powers of trigonometric functions.
Recommended video:
06:18
Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations that relate the angles and sides of triangles through sine, cosine, and other trigonometric functions. These identities, such as the Pythagorean identity and double angle formulas, can be used to simplify integrals involving trigonometric functions, making them easier to evaluate.
Recommended video:
7:17
Verifying Trig Equations as Identities

Power Reduction Formulas

Power reduction formulas are specific trigonometric identities that express powers of sine and cosine in terms of first-degree functions. For example, cos²(x) can be rewritten using the identity cos²(x) = (1 + cos(2x))/2. These formulas are particularly useful for integrals involving even powers of sine and cosine, as they help reduce the complexity of the integral.
Recommended video:
05:58
Intro to Power Series
Related Practice
Textbook Question

62. Electronic Chips Suppose the probability that a particular computer chip fails after a hours of operation is 0.00005 ∫(from a to ∞) e^(-0.00005t) dt.

a. Find the probability that the computer chip fails after 15,000 hr of operation.

45
views
Textbook Question

66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.

71. Let f(x) = √(sin x).

a. Find a Simpson's Rule approximation to the integral from 1 to 2 of √(sin x) dx using n = 20 subintervals.

59
views
Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

22. ∫ tan³ 5θ dθ

79
views
Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

51. ∫ (from 0 to π/4) sin⁵(4θ) dθ

62
views
Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

48. ∫ sin(3x) cos⁶(3x) dx

98
views
Textbook Question

2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.

32. ∫ csc²(6x) cot(6x) dx

72
views