66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
68. Let f(x) = e^(x²).
a. Find a Trapezoid Rule approximation to ∫[0 to 1] e^(x²) dx using n = 50 subintervals.
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
68. Let f(x) = e^(x²).
a. Find a Trapezoid Rule approximation to ∫[0 to 1] e^(x²) dx using n = 50 subintervals.
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
29. ∫ cos⁴ x/sin⁶ x dx
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
66. Let f(x) = cos(x²).
a. Find a Midpoint Rule approximation to ∫[-1 to 1] cos(x²) dx using n = 30 subintervals.
62. Electronic Chips Suppose the probability that a particular computer chip fails after a hours of operation is 0.00005 ∫(from a to ∞) e^(-0.00005t) dt.
a. Find the probability that the computer chip fails after 15,000 hr of operation.
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
51. ∫ (from 0 to π/4) sin⁵(4θ) dθ
2–74. Integration techniques Use the methods introduced in Sections 8.1 through 8.5 to evaluate the following integrals.
48. ∫ sin(3x) cos⁶(3x) dx