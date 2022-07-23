Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.3.4
Chapter 8, Problem 8.3.4

4. Describe the method used to integrate sinᵐx cosⁿx, for m even and n odd.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize the structure of the integral. The problem involves integrating a product of sine and cosine functions, where the power of sine (m) is even and the power of cosine (n) is odd.
Step 2: Use the substitution method. Since n is odd, isolate one cosine term (cos(x)) and rewrite the remaining cosⁿx as cosⁿ⁻¹x. This allows you to use the identity cos²x = 1 - sin²x to express the integral in terms of sine.
Step 3: Rewrite the integral. Substitute cos²x = 1 - sin²x into the expression, and replace cos(x) dx with du, where u = sin(x). This substitution simplifies the integral into a polynomial in terms of u.
Step 4: Perform the integration. Integrate the resulting polynomial in terms of u using standard integration techniques.
Step 5: Back-substitute. Once the integral is solved in terms of u, replace u with sin(x) to express the solution in terms of the original variable x.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration by Parts

Integration by parts is a technique derived from the product rule of differentiation. It is used to integrate products of functions and is expressed as ∫u dv = uv - ∫v du. In the context of integrating sinᵐx cosⁿx, this method can simplify the integral by choosing appropriate u and dv, particularly when one of the functions is easily integrable.
Recommended video:
06:18
Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that are true for all values of the variables. For integrating sinᵐx cosⁿx, identities such as sin²x + cos²x = 1 or the double angle formulas can be useful. These identities help in rewriting the integrand in a more manageable form, especially when dealing with even and odd powers.
Recommended video:
7:17
Verifying Trig Equations as Identities

Reduction Formulas

Reduction formulas are recursive relationships that express integrals of functions in terms of integrals of lower powers. For sinᵐx cosⁿx, reduction formulas can simplify the integration process by reducing the powers of sine and cosine step by step. This method is particularly effective when m is even and n is odd, allowing for systematic integration until reaching a solvable integral.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:59
Recursive Formulas
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate the following integrals.

65. ∫ from 0 to 1/6 1/√(1 - 9x²) dx

55
views
Textbook Question

2. What change of variables is suggested by an integral containing √(x² + 36)?

71
views
Textbook Question

65. Volume Find the volume of the solid generated when the region bounded by y = sin²(x) * cos^(3/2)(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π/2] is revolved about the x-axis.

77
views
Textbook Question

7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.

16. ∫ (from -∞ to ∞) (1/(x² + a²)) dx, a > 0

51
views
Textbook Question

49–63. {Use of Tech} Integrating with a CAS Use a computer algebra system to evaluate the following integrals. Find both an exact result and an approximate result for each definite integral. Assume a is a positive real number.

58. ∫₀^{2π} dt / (4 + 2 sin t)²

41
views
Textbook Question

68. Different methods

a. Evaluate ∫(cot x csc² x) dx using the substitution u=cotx.

130
views