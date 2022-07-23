Evaluate the following integrals.
65. ∫ from 0 to 1/6 1/√(1 - 9x²) dx
Evaluate the following integrals.
65. ∫ from 0 to 1/6 1/√(1 - 9x²) dx
2. What change of variables is suggested by an integral containing √(x² + 36)?
65. Volume Find the volume of the solid generated when the region bounded by y = sin²(x) * cos^(3/2)(x) and the x-axis on the interval [0, π/2] is revolved about the x-axis.
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
16. ∫ (from -∞ to ∞) (1/(x² + a²)) dx, a > 0
49–63. {Use of Tech} Integrating with a CAS Use a computer algebra system to evaluate the following integrals. Find both an exact result and an approximate result for each definite integral. Assume a is a positive real number.
58. ∫₀^{2π} dt / (4 + 2 sin t)²
68. Different methods
a. Evaluate ∫(cot x csc² x) dx using the substitution u=cotx.