Use the fact that the integrand is an even function, meaning \(f(-x) = f(x)\), so the integral from \(-R\) to \(R\) can be expressed as twice the integral from \(0\) to \(R\): \(\int_{-R}^{R} \frac{1}{x^{2} + a^{2}} \, dx = 2 \int_{0}^{R} \frac{1}{x^{2} + a^{2}} \, dx\).