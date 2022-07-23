Textbook Question
Evaluate the following integrals.
65. ∫ from 0 to 1/6 1/√(1 - 9x²) dx
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Evaluate the following integrals.
65. ∫ from 0 to 1/6 1/√(1 - 9x²) dx
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
21. ∫ cos x / (sin² x + 2 sin x) dx
2. What change of variables is suggested by an integral containing √(x² + 36)?
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
16. ∫ (from -∞ to ∞) (1/(x² + a²)) dx, a > 0
4. Describe the method used to integrate sinᵐx cosⁿx, for m even and n odd.
68. Different methods
a. Evaluate ∫(cot x csc² x) dx using the substitution u=cotx.