Textbook Question
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
20. ∫ eˣ (1 + eˣ)⁹ (1 - eˣ) dx
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7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
20. ∫ eˣ (1 + eˣ)⁹ (1 - eˣ) dx
5. What is a reduction formula?
50-53. Reduction Formulas Use integration by parts to derive the following reduction formulas:
53. ∫ lnⁿ(x) dx = x lnⁿ(x) - n ∫ lnⁿ⁻¹(x) dx
What are the two general ways in which an improper integral may occur?
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
22. ∫ [1 / ((x - a)(x - b))] dx, where a ≠ b
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
13. ∫ [1 / (eˣ √(1 – e²ˣ))] dx