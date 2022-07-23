Textbook Question
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
16. ∫ x²/(25 + x²)² dx
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7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
16. ∫ x²/(25 + x²)² dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
11. ∫ from 0 to π/4 (sec x – cos x)² dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
53. ∫ (from 0 to 1) ln x dx
65-76. Volumes Find the volume of the described solid of revolution or state that it does not exist.
66. The region bounded by f(x) = (x^2 + 1)^(-1/2) and the x-axis on the interval [2, ∞) is revolved about the x-axis.
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
26. ∫₀¹ [1 / (t² - 9)] dt
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
31. ∫ (from 1 to ∞) 1/[v(v + 1)] dv