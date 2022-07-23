59. Perpetual Annuity

Imagine that today you deposit \(B in a savings account that earns interest at a rate of *p*% per year compounded continuously (see Section 7.2). The goal is to draw an income of \)I per year from the account forever. The amount of money that must be deposited is:

B = I × ∫(from 0 to ∞) e^(-rt) dt

where r = p/100.

Suppose you find an account that earns 12% interest annually, and you wish to have an income from the account of \$5000 per year. How much must you deposit today?