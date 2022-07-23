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Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.9.53
Chapter 8, Problem 8.9.53

7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
53. ∫ (from 0 to 1) ln x dx

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Recognize that the integral \( \int_0^1 \ln x \, dx \) is an improper integral because \( \ln x \) approaches \(-\infty\) as \( x \) approaches 0 from the right.
Rewrite the integral as a limit to handle the improper behavior at 0: \[ \int_0^1 \ln x \, dx = \lim_{t \to 0^+} \int_t^1 \ln x \, dx \].
Use integration by parts to evaluate \( \int \ln x \, dx \). Let \( u = \ln x \) and \( dv = dx \), then \( du = \frac{1}{x} dx \) and \( v = x \).
Apply the integration by parts formula: \[ \int \ln x \, dx = x \ln x - \int x \cdot \frac{1}{x} dx = x \ln x - \int 1 \, dx = x \ln x - x + C \].
Evaluate the definite integral using the antiderivative: \[ \int_t^1 \ln x \, dx = [x \ln x - x]_t^1 = (1 \cdot \ln 1 - 1) - (t \ln t - t) \]. Then take the limit as \( t \to 0^+ \) to determine if the integral converges or diverges.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Improper Integrals

Improper integrals involve integrals with infinite limits or integrands that approach infinity within the interval. To evaluate them, we use limits to handle points where the function is undefined or unbounded, determining if the integral converges or diverges.
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Improper Integrals: Infinite Intervals

Natural Logarithm Function Behavior near Zero

The natural logarithm function, ln(x), approaches negative infinity as x approaches zero from the right. This behavior creates an improper integral at the lower limit, requiring careful limit evaluation to determine convergence.
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Derivative of the Natural Logarithmic Function

Integration by Parts

Integration by parts is a technique based on the product rule for differentiation, useful for integrating products of functions. It transforms the integral into simpler parts, often applied when integrating functions like ln(x) that are difficult to integrate directly.
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Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals
Related Practice
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59. Perpetual Annuity

Imagine that today you deposit \(B in a savings account that earns interest at a rate of *p*% per year compounded continuously (see Section 7.2). The goal is to draw an income of \)I per year from the account forever. The amount of money that must be deposited is:

B = I × ∫(from 0 to ∞) e^(-rt) dt

where r = p/100.

Suppose you find an account that earns 12% interest annually, and you wish to have an income from the account of \$5000 per year. How much must you deposit today?

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