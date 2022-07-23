Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.7.6
Chapter 8, Problem 8.7.6

6. Evaluate ∫ cos x √(100 − sin² x) dx using tables after performing the substitution u = sin x.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the integral involves a trigonometric function and a square root expression. The substitution u = sin(x) is suggested to simplify the integral. Start by calculating the derivative of u: du = cos(x) dx.
Substitute u = sin(x) into the integral. Replace sin²(x) with u² and cos(x) dx with du. The integral becomes ∫ √(100 − u²) du.
Notice that the integral ∫ √(a² − u²) du matches a standard form in integral tables. Specifically, it corresponds to the formula for ∫ √(a² − u²) du = (1/2) [u √(a² − u²) + a² arcsin(u/a)] + C, where a is a constant.
Identify the constant a in the given integral. Here, a² = 100, so a = 10. Substitute a = 10 into the standard formula.
After applying the formula, back-substitute u = sin(x) to express the result in terms of x. This completes the evaluation of the integral.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Substitution

Trigonometric substitution is a technique used in calculus to simplify integrals involving square roots of expressions containing trigonometric functions. By substituting a trigonometric function for a variable, we can transform the integral into a more manageable form. In this case, substituting u = sin x allows us to express the integral in terms of u, simplifying the evaluation process.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Integration by Substitution

Integration by substitution is a method that simplifies the process of finding integrals by changing the variable of integration. This technique involves substituting a new variable, which often makes the integral easier to evaluate. In the given question, the substitution u = sin x will help in transforming the integral into a form that can be evaluated using standard integral tables.
Recommended video:
04:27
Substitution With an Extra Variable

Integral Tables

Integral tables are collections of pre-calculated integrals that provide quick references for evaluating common integrals. They are particularly useful when dealing with complex functions that do not have straightforward antiderivatives. After performing the substitution in the given integral, one can refer to these tables to find the integral of the resulting expression, facilitating a faster solution.
Recommended video:
08:09
Tabular Integration by Parts
Related Practice
Textbook Question

7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.

45. ∫ from 0 to ln 2 [1 / (1 + eˣ)²] dx

52
views
Textbook Question

5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.

6. (4x + 1)/(4x² - 1)

55
views
Textbook Question

85. Another form of ∫ sec x dx

a. Verify the identity:

sec x = cos x / (1 - sin² x)

b. Use the identity in part (a) to verify that:

∫ sec x dx = (1/2) ln |(1 + sin x)/(1 - sin x)| + C

42
views
Textbook Question

9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.

57. ∫ from 0 to π of (1 - cos2x)³ᐟ² dx

78
views
Textbook Question

69. Comparing volumes Let R be the region bounded by y = sin x and the x-axis on the interval [0, π]. Which is greater, the volume when R is revolved about the x-axis, or the volume when R is revolved about the y-axis?

59
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the following integrals.

∫ eˣ/(e²ˣ + 2eˣ + 17) dx

35
views