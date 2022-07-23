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Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.5.6
Chapter 8, Problem 8.5.6

5–16. Set up the appropriate form of the partial fraction decomposition for the following expressions. Do not find the values of the unknown constants.
6. (4x + 1)/(4x² - 1)

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Identify the denominator and factor it completely. The denominator is \(4x^{2} - 1\), which is a difference of squares and factors as \(\left(2x - 1\right)\left(2x + 1\right)\).
Since the denominator factors into two distinct linear factors, set up the partial fraction decomposition as a sum of fractions with unknown constants in the numerators over each linear factor:
\[\frac{4x + 1}{(2x - 1)(2x + 1)} = \frac{A}{2x - 1} + \frac{B}{2x + 1}\]
Here, \(A\) and \(B\) are constants to be determined later (but per the problem, we do not solve for them now).
This form is the appropriate setup for the partial fraction decomposition of the given expression.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Partial Fraction Decomposition

Partial fraction decomposition is a technique used to express a rational function as a sum of simpler fractions, making integration or other operations easier. It involves breaking down a complex fraction into a sum of fractions with simpler denominators, typically linear or quadratic factors.
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Partial Fraction Decomposition: Distinct Linear Factors

Factoring Quadratic Expressions

Factoring quadratic expressions involves rewriting a quadratic polynomial as a product of two binomials or other simpler polynomials. Recognizing how to factor the denominator, such as difference of squares, is essential for setting up the correct form of partial fractions.
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Partial Fraction Decomposition: Irreducible Quadratic Factors

Form of Partial Fractions for Distinct Linear Factors

When the denominator factors into distinct linear terms, the partial fraction decomposition consists of separate fractions with unknown constants in the numerators over each linear factor. Setting up the correct form involves assigning constants to each linear factor without solving for them.
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Partial Fraction Decomposition: Distinct Linear Factors
Related Practice
Textbook Question

7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.

45. ∫ from 0 to ln 2 [1 / (1 + eˣ)²] dx

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Textbook Question

79. Tabular integration extended Refer to Exercise 77.

a. The following table shows the method of tabular integration applied to

∫ eˣ cos x dx.

Use the table to express ∫ eˣ cos x dx in terms of the sum of functions and an indefinite integral.

b. Solve the equation in part (a) for ∫ eʳ cos z dz.

c. Evaluate ∫ e⁻ᶻ sin 3z dz by applying the idea from parts (a) and (b).

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Textbook Question

85. Another form of ∫ sec x dx

a. Verify the identity:

sec x = cos x / (1 - sin² x)

b. Use the identity in part (a) to verify that:

∫ sec x dx = (1/2) ln |(1 + sin x)/(1 - sin x)| + C

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Textbook Question

6. Evaluate ∫ cos x √(100 − sin² x) dx using tables after performing the substitution u = sin x.

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Textbook Question

23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.

60.∫ 1/[(y² + 1)(y² + 2)] dy

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Textbook Question

Evaluate the following integrals.

∫ eˣ/(e²ˣ + 2eˣ + 17) dx

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