Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. ∫(3/(x² + 4)) dx = ∫(3/x²) dx + ∫(3/4) dx.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. ∫(3/(x² + 4)) dx = ∫(3/x²) dx + ∫(3/4) dx.
Arc length of a parabola Let L(c) be the length of the parabola f(x) = x² from x = 0 to x = c, where c ≥ 0 is a constant.
a. Find an expression for L.
60. Two Methods
a. Evaluate ∫(x · ln(x²)) dx using the substitution u = x² and evaluating ∫(ln(u)) du.
Gamma function The gamma function is defined by Γ(p) = ∫ from 0 to ∞ of x^(p-1) e^(-x) dx, for p not equal to zero or a negative integer.
a. Use the reduction formula ∫ from 0 to ∞ of x^p e^(-x) dx = p ∫ from 0 to ∞ of x^(p-1) e^(-x) dx for p = 1, 2, 3, ...
to show that Γ(p + 1) = p! (p factorial).
65. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. To evaluate ∫ (4x⁶)/(x⁴ + 3x²) dx, the first step is to find the partial fraction decomposition of the integrand.
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
70. Let f(x) = e^(-x²).
a. Find a Simpson's Rule approximation to the integral from 0 to 3 of e^(-x²) dx using n = 30 subintervals.