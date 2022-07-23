85. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. More than one integration method can be used to evaluate ∫ (1 / (1 - x²)) dx.
85. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. More than one integration method can be used to evaluate ∫ (1 / (1 - x²)) dx.
Computing areas On the interval [0,2], the graphs of f(x)=x²/3 and g(x)=x²(9−x²)^(-1/2) have similar shapes.
a. Find the area of the region bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval [0,2].
75. {Use of Tech} Oscillator displacements Suppose a mass on a spring that is slowed by friction has the position function:
s(t) = e⁻ᵗ sin t
a. Graph the position function. At what times does the oscillator pass through the position s = 0?
Gamma function The gamma function is defined by Γ(p) = ∫ from 0 to ∞ of x^(p-1) e^(-x) dx, for p not equal to zero or a negative integer.
b. Use the substitution x = u² and the fact that ∫ from 0 to ∞ of e^(-u²) du = √(π/2) to show that Γ(1/2) = √π.
81. Possible and impossible integrals
Let Iₙ = ∫ xⁿ e⁻ˣ² dx, where n is a nonnegative integer.
a. I₀ = ∫ e⁻ˣ² dx cannot be expressed in terms of elementary functions. Evaluate I₁.
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
67. Let f(x) = √(x³ + 1).
a. Find a Midpoint Rule approximation to ∫[1 to 6] √(x³ + 1) dx using n = 50 subintervals.