85. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. More than one integration method can be used to evaluate ∫ (1 / (1 - x²)) dx.
85. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. More than one integration method can be used to evaluate ∫ (1 / (1 - x²)) dx.
63. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. If m is a positive integer, then ∫[0 to π] cos^(2m+1)(x) dx = 0.
75. {Use of Tech} Oscillator displacements Suppose a mass on a spring that is slowed by friction has the position function:
s(t) = e⁻ᵗ sin t
a. Graph the position function. At what times does the oscillator pass through the position s = 0?
42. Approximating integrals The function f is twice differentiable on (-∞, ∞). Values of f at various points on [0, 20] are given in the table.
a. Approximate ∫(0 to 120) f(x) dx in three way using a left Riemann sum, a right Riemann sum and the Trapezoid Rule
81. Possible and impossible integrals
Let Iₙ = ∫ xⁿ e⁻ˣ² dx, where n is a nonnegative integer.
a. I₀ = ∫ e⁻ˣ² dx cannot be expressed in terms of elementary functions. Evaluate I₁.
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
67. Let f(x) = √(x³ + 1).
a. Find a Midpoint Rule approximation to ∫[1 to 6] √(x³ + 1) dx using n = 50 subintervals.