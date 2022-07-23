Computing areas On the interval [0,2], the graphs of f(x)=x²/3 and g(x)=x²(9−x²)^(-1/2) have similar shapes.
a. Find the area of the region bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval [0,2].
Computing areas On the interval [0,2], the graphs of f(x)=x²/3 and g(x)=x²(9−x²)^(-1/2) have similar shapes.
a. Find the area of the region bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval [0,2].
63. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. If m is a positive integer, then ∫[0 to π] cos^(2m+1)(x) dx = 0.
A piece of wood paneling must be cut in the shape shown in the figure.
The coordinates of several points on its curved surface are also shown (with units of inches).
a. Estimate the surface area of the paneling using the Trapezoid Rule.
66–71. {Use of Tech} Estimating error Refer to Theorem 8.1 in the following exercises.
69. Let f(x) = sin(eˣ).
a. Find a Trapezoid Rule approximation to ∫[0 to 1] sin(eˣ) dx using n = 40 subintervals.
42. Approximating integrals The function f is twice differentiable on (-∞, ∞). Values of f at various points on [0, 20] are given in the table.
a. Approximate ∫(0 to 120) f(x) dx in three way using a left Riemann sum, a right Riemann sum and the Trapezoid Rule
81. Possible and impossible integrals
Let Iₙ = ∫ xⁿ e⁻ˣ² dx, where n is a nonnegative integer.
a. I₀ = ∫ e⁻ˣ² dx cannot be expressed in terms of elementary functions. Evaluate I₁.