15-18. {Use of Tech} Midpoint Rule approximations. Find the indicated Midpoint Rule approximations to the following integrals.
18. ∫(0 to 1) e⁻ˣ dx using n = 8 subintervals
15-18. {Use of Tech} Midpoint Rule approximations. Find the indicated Midpoint Rule approximations to the following integrals.
18. ∫(0 to 1) e⁻ˣ dx using n = 8 subintervals
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
53. ∫ eˣ cot³(eˣ) dx
65-76. Volumes Find the volume of the described solid of revolution or state that it does not exist.
75. The region bounded by f(x) = (4 - x)^(-1/3) and the x-axis on the interval [0, 4) is revolved about the y-axis.
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
40. ∫ (e³ᵗ / √(4 + e²ᵗ)) dt
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
40. ∫[0 to π/6] tan⁵(2x) sec(2x) dx
65-76. Volumes Find the volume of the described solid of revolution or state that it does not exist.
69. The region bounded by f(x) = 1/√(x ln x) and the x-axis on the interval [e, ∞) is revolved about the x-axis.