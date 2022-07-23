Midpoint Rule

The Midpoint Rule is a numerical method used to approximate the value of a definite integral. It involves dividing the interval of integration into 'n' subintervals of equal width and using the midpoint of each subinterval to calculate the area of rectangles that approximate the area under the curve. The formula for the Midpoint Rule is given by: M_n = Δx * Σ f(x_i*), where Δx is the width of each subinterval and x_i* is the midpoint of the i-th subinterval.