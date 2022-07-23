Textbook Question
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
7. ∫ dx / (3 - 5x)^4
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7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
7. ∫ dx / (3 - 5x)^4
92–98. Evaluate the following integrals.
94. ∫ (dt / (t³ + 1))
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
53. ∫ eˣ cot³(eˣ) dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
30. ∫ x³√(1 - x²) dx
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
49. ∫ √(9 + √(t + 1)) dt
65-76. Volumes Find the volume of the described solid of revolution or state that it does not exist.
69. The region bounded by f(x) = 1/√(x ln x) and the x-axis on the interval [e, ∞) is revolved about the x-axis.