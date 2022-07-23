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Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.6.53
Chapter 8, Problem 8.6.53

7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
53. ∫ eˣ cot³(eˣ) dx

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1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral involves a composite function, eˣ, and trigonometric functions. Start by considering a substitution to simplify the integral. Let u = eˣ, which implies that du = eˣ dx.
Step 2: Rewrite the integral in terms of u. Substituting u = eˣ and dx = du/u, the integral becomes ∫ cot³(u) du/u.
Step 3: Break down the integral further. Notice that cot³(u) can be expressed as (cos³(u)/sin³(u)). This suggests that trigonometric identities or partial fraction decomposition might be useful.
Step 4: Consider splitting the integral into manageable parts or using trigonometric identities. For example, you might rewrite cot³(u) as cot(u) * cot²(u) and use the identity cot²(u) = csc²(u) - 1.
Step 5: After simplifying the expression, proceed with integration techniques such as substitution, integration by parts, or trigonometric integrals. Ensure that after solving, you back-substitute u = eˣ to return the solution in terms of x.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration

Integration is a fundamental concept in calculus that involves finding the integral of a function, which represents the area under the curve of that function. It is the reverse process of differentiation and can be used to calculate quantities such as total distance, area, and volume. Understanding the techniques of integration, such as substitution and integration by parts, is essential for solving integral problems.
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Exponential Functions

Exponential functions are mathematical functions of the form f(x) = e^x, where e is Euler's number (approximately 2.718). These functions are characterized by their rapid growth and unique properties, such as the fact that the derivative of e^x is itself. In the context of integration, recognizing how to manipulate and integrate exponential functions is crucial for solving integrals involving e^x.
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Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric functions, such as sine, cosine, and cotangent, are fundamental in calculus and are used to model periodic phenomena. The cotangent function, specifically cot(x) = cos(x)/sin(x), is the reciprocal of the tangent function. When integrating functions that involve trigonometric identities, it is important to apply appropriate identities and techniques to simplify the integral before solving.
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