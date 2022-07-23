Textbook Question
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
33. ∫ √(x² - 9)/x dx, x > 3
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7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
33. ∫ √(x² - 9)/x dx, x > 3
Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ e³ˣ/(eˣ - 1) dx
41–48. Geometry problems Use a table of integrals to solve the following problems.
42. Find the length of the curve y = x^(3/2) + 8 on the interval from 0 to 2.
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
57. ∫ dx / (x¹⸍² + x³⸍²)
65-76. Volumes Find the volume of the described solid of revolution or state that it does not exist.
72. The region bounded by f(x) = (x + 1)^(-3/2) and the x-axis on the interval (-1, 1] is revolved about the line y = -1.
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
47. ∫ [(2x³ + x² - 2x - 4) / (x² - x - 2)] dx