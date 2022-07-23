Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.9.44
Chapter 8, Problem 8.9.44

7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
44. ∫ (from 0 to ln 3) eʸ/(eʸ-1)⁷ᐟ³ dy

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the integral to evaluate: \(\int_0^{\ln 3} \frac{e^y}{(e^y - 1)^{7/3}} \, dy\).
Check the behavior of the integrand at the limits of integration, especially near \(y=0\) and \(y=\ln 3\), to determine if the integral is improper. Note that at \(y=0\), \(e^y - 1 = 0\), which may cause a singularity.
To analyze the singularity at \(y=0\), perform a substitution or use a limit approach. For example, let \(x = e^y - 1\), so when \(y \to 0\), \(x \to 0\). Express the integrand in terms of \(x\) and examine the limit as \(x \to 0\).
Rewrite the integral using the substitution \(x = e^y - 1\), which implies \(dx = e^y dy = (x + 1) dy\), so \(dy = \frac{dx}{x + 1}\). Substitute into the integral and adjust the limits accordingly.
Evaluate the integral or determine convergence by analyzing the behavior of the integrand near the singularity and then proceed with integration techniques such as substitution or integration by parts if necessary.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Improper Integrals

Improper integrals involve integration over an unbounded interval or integrands with unbounded behavior within the interval. To evaluate them, one often takes limits approaching the problematic points to determine convergence or divergence.
Recommended video:
11:11
Improper Integrals: Infinite Intervals

Behavior of the Integrand Near Singularities

Analyzing the integrand's behavior near points where it may become infinite or undefined is crucial. For example, if the denominator approaches zero, the integrand may have a singularity, affecting convergence of the integral.
Recommended video:
05:22
Completing the Square to Rewrite the Integrand

Substitution and Simplification Techniques

Using substitution can simplify the integral, especially when the integrand involves composite functions like exponentials. Simplifying the expression helps in identifying limits and evaluating the integral more easily.
Recommended video:
04:27
Substitution With an Extra Variable
Related Practice
Textbook Question

7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.

33. ∫ √(x² - 9)/x dx, x > 3

73
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate the following integrals.

∫ e³ˣ/(eˣ - 1) dx

99
views
Textbook Question

41–48. Geometry problems Use a table of integrals to solve the following problems.

42. Find the length of the curve y = x^(3/2) + 8 on the interval from 0 to 2.

64
views
Textbook Question

7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.

57. ∫ dx / (x¹⸍² + x³⸍²)

57
views
Textbook Question

65-76. Volumes Find the volume of the described solid of revolution or state that it does not exist.

72. The region bounded by f(x) = (x + 1)^(-3/2) and the x-axis on the interval (-1, 1] is revolved about the line y = -1.

63
views
Textbook Question

7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.

47. ∫ [(2x³ + x² - 2x - 4) / (x² - x - 2)] dx

57
views