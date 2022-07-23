Textbook Question
65-68. Reduction formulas Use the reduction formulas in a table of integrals to evaluate the following integrals.
67. ∫tan⁴(3y) dy
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65-68. Reduction formulas Use the reduction formulas in a table of integrals to evaluate the following integrals.
67. ∫tan⁴(3y) dy
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
17. ∫ x · 3x dx
69. Different substitutions
b. Evaluate ∫(tan x sec² x) dx using the substitution u=secx.
54-57. Applying Reduction Formulas Use the reduction formulas from Exercises 50-53 to evaluate the following integrals:
55. ∫ x² cos(5x) dx
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
32. ∫ (4x - 2)/(x³ - x) dx
9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
32. ∫ from 0 to 1 x² 2ˣ dx