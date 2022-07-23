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Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.7.28
Chapter 8, Problem 8.7.28

7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
28. ∫ ln² x dx

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Step 1: Recognize that the integral ∫ ln²(x) dx involves a logarithmic function squared. To solve this, we can use a table of integrals that provides a formula for ∫ ln²(x) dx.
Step 2: Recall the formula from the table of integrals: ∫ ln²(x) dx = x * ln²(x) - 2x * ln(x) + 2x + C, where C is the constant of integration.
Step 3: Verify that the formula matches the structure of the given integral. If necessary, confirm the derivation of the formula using integration by parts.
Step 4: Substitute the formula directly into the integral, ensuring that all terms are expressed in terms of x.
Step 5: Simplify the expression obtained from the formula, and include the constant of integration (C) to represent the indefinite integral.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Indefinite Integrals

Indefinite integrals represent a family of functions whose derivative is the integrand. They are expressed with the integral sign and do not have specified limits. The result includes a constant of integration, denoted as 'C', reflecting the fact that there are infinitely many antiderivatives differing by a constant.
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Integration Techniques

Various techniques are employed to evaluate integrals, especially when they cannot be solved directly. Common methods include substitution, integration by parts, and completing the square. These techniques transform the integral into a more manageable form, allowing for easier application of integral tables or direct integration.
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Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals

Integral Tables

Integral tables are collections of pre-calculated integrals that provide quick references for evaluating common integrals. They list integrals alongside their corresponding results, often requiring the user to manipulate the integrand into a suitable form. Familiarity with these tables can significantly expedite the integration process, especially for complex functions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

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