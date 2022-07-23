Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Integration Techniques
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Integration TechniquesProblem 8.2.17
Chapter 8, Problem 8.2.17

9–40. Integration by parts Evaluate the following integrals using integration by parts.
17. ∫ x · 3x dx

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the integral to solve: \(\int x \cdot 3^x \, dx\).
Recall the integration by parts formula: \(\int u \, dv = uv - \int v \, du\).
Choose \(u\) and \(dv\) wisely. Let \(u = x\) (which simplifies when differentiated) and \(dv = 3^x \, dx\) (which can be integrated).
Compute \(du\) by differentiating \(u\): \(du = dx\). Compute \(v\) by integrating \(dv\): \(v = \int 3^x \, dx\); remember that \(\int a^x \, dx = \frac{a^x}{\ln(a)} + C\) for \(a > 0\), \(a \neq 1\).
Apply the integration by parts formula: \(\int x \cdot 3^x \, dx = u v - \int v \, du = x \cdot v - \int v \, dx\). Then simplify and evaluate the remaining integral.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration by Parts

Integration by parts is a technique derived from the product rule of differentiation. It transforms the integral of a product of functions into simpler integrals using the formula ∫u dv = uv - ∫v du. Choosing u and dv wisely is crucial to simplify the problem.
Recommended video:
06:18
Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals

Choosing u and dv

In integration by parts, selecting u (a function to differentiate) and dv (a function to integrate) affects the ease of solving the integral. Typically, u is chosen as a function that simplifies when differentiated, and dv is chosen as a function that is easy to integrate.
Recommended video:
07:51
Choosing a Convergence Test

Integrating Exponential Functions

When integrating expressions involving exponential functions like 3^x, recall that the integral of a^x is (a^x)/(ln a) + C for a > 0, a ≠ 1. This knowledge helps in computing dv or v when the exponential function is part of the integral.
Recommended video:
05:11
Integrals of General Exponential Functions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.

47. ∫ (csc⁴x)/(cot²x) dx

96
views
Textbook Question

65-68. Reduction formulas Use the reduction formulas in a table of integrals to evaluate the following integrals.

67. ∫tan⁴(3y) dy

126
views
Textbook Question

7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.

28. ∫ ln² x dx

76
views
Textbook Question

54-57. Applying Reduction Formulas Use the reduction formulas from Exercises 50-53 to evaluate the following integrals:

55. ∫ x² cos(5x) dx

70
views
Textbook Question

23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.

32. ∫ (4x - 2)/(x³ - x) dx

55
views
Textbook Question

Choosing an integration strategy Identify a technique of integration for evaluating the following integrals. If necessary, explain how to first simplify the integrand before applying the suggested technique of integration. You do not need to evaluate the integrals.

∫ (1 + tan x) sec²x dx

72
views