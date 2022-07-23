9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
47. ∫ (csc⁴x)/(cot²x) dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
47. ∫ (csc⁴x)/(cot²x) dx
65-68. Reduction formulas Use the reduction formulas in a table of integrals to evaluate the following integrals.
67. ∫tan⁴(3y) dy
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
28. ∫ ln² x dx
54-57. Applying Reduction Formulas Use the reduction formulas from Exercises 50-53 to evaluate the following integrals:
55. ∫ x² cos(5x) dx
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
32. ∫ (4x - 2)/(x³ - x) dx
Choosing an integration strategy Identify a technique of integration for evaluating the following integrals. If necessary, explain how to first simplify the integrand before applying the suggested technique of integration. You do not need to evaluate the integrals.
∫ (1 + tan x) sec²x dx