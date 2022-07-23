23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
57. ∫ (x³ + 5x)/(x² + 3)² dx
23-64. Integration Evaluate the following integrals.
57. ∫ (x³ + 5x)/(x² + 3)² dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
9. ∫[5 to 5√3] √(100 - x²) dx
37-40. {Use of Tech} Temperature data
Howdy temperature data for Boulder, Colorado; San Francisco, California; Nantucket, Massachusetts; and Duluth, Minnesota, over a 12-hr period on the same day of January are shown in the figure.
Assume these data are taken from a continuous temperature function T(t). The average temperature (in °F) over the 12-hr period is:
T_avg = (1/12) × ∫(0 to 12) T(t) dt
38. Find an accurate approximation to the average temperature over the 12-hr period for San Francisco. State your method.
65-68. Reduction formulas Use the reduction formulas in a table of integrals to evaluate the following integrals.
67. ∫tan⁴(3y) dy
69. Different substitutions
b. Evaluate ∫(tan x sec² x) dx using the substitution u=secx.
7–40. Table look-up integrals Use a table of integrals to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Some of the integrals require preliminary work, such as completing the square or changing variables, before they can be found in a table.
28. ∫ ln² x dx