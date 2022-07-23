7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
12. ∫[1/2 to 1] √(1 - x²)/x² dx
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
12. ∫[1/2 to 1] √(1 - x²)/x² dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
56. ∫ (from 0 to 1) 1/(x + √x) dx
49–63. {Use of Tech} Integrating with a CAS Use a computer algebra system to evaluate the following integrals. Find both an exact result and an approximate result for each definite integral. Assume a is a positive real number.
58. ∫₀^{2π} dt / (4 + 2 sin t)²
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
79. ∫ (arcsinx)/x² dx
68. Different methods
a. Evaluate ∫(cot x csc² x) dx using the substitution u=cotx.
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
25. ∫ (from -∞ to ∞) e³ˣ/(1 + e⁶ˣ) dx