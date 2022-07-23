Definite Integrals

A definite integral calculates the accumulation of a quantity, represented as the area under a curve, between two specified limits. In this case, the integral ∫[1/2 to 1] indicates that we are interested in the area from x = 1/2 to x = 1. Evaluating definite integrals often involves finding the antiderivative of the function and then applying the Fundamental Theorem of Calculus to compute the difference between the values at the upper and lower limits.