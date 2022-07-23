Textbook Question
4. How is integration by parts used to evaluate a definite integral?
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4. How is integration by parts used to evaluate a definite integral?
9. If the Trapezoid Rule is used on the interval [-1, 9] with n = 5 subintervals, at what x-coordinates is the integrand evaluated?
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
28. ∫ (from 1 to ∞) tan⁻¹(s)/(s² + 1) ds
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
56. ∫ (from 0 to 1) 1/(x + √x) dx
7–84. Evaluate the following integrals.
79. ∫ (arcsinx)/x² dx
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
25. ∫ (from -∞ to ∞) e³ˣ/(1 + e⁶ˣ) dx