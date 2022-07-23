Textbook Question
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
10. ∫ e^(3 - 4x) dx
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7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
10. ∫ e^(3 - 4x) dx
50-53. Reduction Formulas Use integration by parts to derive the following reduction formulas:
51. ∫ xⁿ cos(ax) dx = (xⁿ sin(ax))/a - (n/a) ∫ xⁿ⁻¹ sin(ax) dx, for a ≠ 0
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
28. ∫ 6 sec⁴x dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
37. ∫ [sec⁴(lnθ)]/θ dθ
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
22. ∫[π/4 to π/2] sin²(2x) cos³(2x) dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
20. ∫ sin⁻³ᐟ²x cos³x dx