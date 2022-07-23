Textbook Question
7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
10. ∫ e^(3 - 4x) dx
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7–64. Integration review Evaluate the following integrals.
10. ∫ e^(3 - 4x) dx
69-72. Volumes of solids Find the volume of the following solids.
70. The region bounded by y = 1/[x²(x² + 2)²], y = 0, x = 1, and x = 2 is revolved about the y-axis.
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
28. ∫ 6 sec⁴x dx
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
37. ∫ [sec⁴(lnθ)]/θ dθ
7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
33. ∫ (from 2 to ∞) 1/(y ln y) dy
9–61. Trigonometric integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
20. ∫ sin⁻³ᐟ²x cos³x dx